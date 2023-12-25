Alliance Global Partners Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Up 3.0 %

OGI stock opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$137.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

