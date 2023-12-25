Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

