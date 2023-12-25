Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

