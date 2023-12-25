Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.