Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.36 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.