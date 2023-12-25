Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.