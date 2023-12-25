American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,063 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

