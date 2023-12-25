American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMNB opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
See Also
