American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.