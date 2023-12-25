Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.74 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

