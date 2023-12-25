Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $12.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.02. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $510.00 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $511.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.86 and a 200 day moving average of $400.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.