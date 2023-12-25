Analysts Offer Predictions for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $0.35 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 27th.

DB opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

