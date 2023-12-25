Analysts Offer Predictions for Enovix Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enovix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enovix’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enovix by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Enovix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

