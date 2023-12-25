Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $12.35

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.