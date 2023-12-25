Analysts Set Expectations for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE CPG opened at C$9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Insiders have acquired 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

