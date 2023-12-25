Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $149.10

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

