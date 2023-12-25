Analyzing Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Xponential Fitness 1.59% -17.66% 7.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $22.67 million 74.55 N/A N/A N/A Xponential Fitness $244.95 million 2.27 $22.16 million ($2.50) -4.69

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xponential Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 2 6 1 2.89

Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 133.59%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

