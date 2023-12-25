Analyzing Northann (NYSE:NCL) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northann and Karat Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $10.59 million 4.12 N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging $422.96 million 1.14 $23.65 million $1.66 14.57

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northann and Karat Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Northann.

Profitability

This table compares Northann and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 8.22% 23.57% 13.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Karat Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Northann on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

