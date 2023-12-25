Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.