Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,263 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,321,000 after buying an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after buying an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.