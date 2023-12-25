Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DAL opened at $41.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

