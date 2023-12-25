Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 183 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $238.64 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

