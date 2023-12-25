Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

Shares of CI stock opened at $298.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.88 and its 200 day moving average is $286.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

