Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

