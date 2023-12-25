Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $348,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.58 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

