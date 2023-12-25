Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $405,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of U stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

