Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.75 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

