Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $441,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF opened at $80.45 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

