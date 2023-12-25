Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 517 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

