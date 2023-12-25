Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Get Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PBTP opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.