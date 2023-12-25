Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $309.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

