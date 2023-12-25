Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $133,418.25 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ASAN stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
