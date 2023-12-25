Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $133,418.25 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Asana by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Asana

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.