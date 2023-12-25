Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Asure Software Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.11 on Monday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a PE ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

