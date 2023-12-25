Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) versus DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) Head-To-Head Review

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) and DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Atreca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and DMK Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -157.90% -71.39% DMK Pharmaceuticals -630.85% N/A -251.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$97.16 million ($2.50) -0.09 DMK Pharmaceuticals $3.62 million 2.09 -$26.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atreca and DMK Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DMK Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atreca and DMK Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 4 1 0 2.20 DMK Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atreca currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 4,784.14%. DMK Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Atreca’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than DMK Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Atreca has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DMK Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. Its products in pre-clinical stage include APN-497444, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) against a novel tumor glycan target; and APN-346958, a CD3 bispecific T-cell engager against an RNA-binding protein target. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About DMK Pharmaceuticals

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage neuro-biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose. The company was formerly known as Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2023. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

