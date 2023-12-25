Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $245.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.64.
AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $259.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $260.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.88.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.