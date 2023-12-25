Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $245.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.64.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,642 shares of company stock worth $16,887,255. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $259.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $260.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

