Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BASFY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

BASFY stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

