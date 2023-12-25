BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

BHP stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

