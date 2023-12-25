BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $802.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $701.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

