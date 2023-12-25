Blackstone Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Shares of BX opened at $130.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

