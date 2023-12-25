BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

