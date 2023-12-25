BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

