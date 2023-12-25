Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,535.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,918.72 and a 1-year high of $3,564.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,006.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.