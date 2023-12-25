Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 18,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

