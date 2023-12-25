Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $58.40

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ALLETE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALLETE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
Further Reading
