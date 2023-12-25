Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $38.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HZO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HZO opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $821.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.