Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $52.14

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,368 shares of company stock worth $1,267,933 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.