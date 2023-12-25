Brokerages Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) PT at $15.50

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $6.56 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $405.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,862 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,560 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $15,984,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

