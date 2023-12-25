Brokers Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.14). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.27) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Shares of CRSP opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

