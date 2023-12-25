Brokers Issue Forecasts for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.