Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

