Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

